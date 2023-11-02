LOCAL LIFE: A beautiful moment of sharing between the students of the Professional High School and the residents of the Bethany Home nursing home | FAXINFO

As part of the International Day of the Elderly and Blue Week celebrated last month in Saint-Martin, the students of the Lycée Professionnel Daniela Jeffry (Additional Mention Restaurant Desserts) wanted to offer the residents of the Bethany Home retirement home pastries for breakfast, and dessert for the evening meal. To consume without moderation !

At the initiative of C. Chemir, professor in the Hospitality, Cuisine and Catering section of the Daniella Jeffry Professional High School, eight students, Eliska, Joas, Josaïya, Jordan, Jhaid, Nicky, Axel, Alphonso put the dishes in the adults by making pastries and cakes for the residents of the Bethany Home nursing home. An attention much appreciated by “our” elders!

Eliska, Joas, Josaïya, Jordan, Jhaid, Nicky, Axel and Alphonso obtained brilliantly their CAP in Cuisine in 2023. The young graduating students come from the different districts of Saint-Martin, Sandy Ground, Quartier d’Orléans, Galisbay, Marigot, Concordia, Bellevue, Agrément…

In order to obtain a specialization, these students agreed to continue their studies in a Complementary Mention in Restaurant Desserts.

This training is provided for one year. It allows you to obtain a level IV or V diploma.

To pass this exam, students must acquire pastry skills in a company and in a vocational high school, and follow general, technical and technological courses that allow them to design desserts on the plate.

Situated at the same level as the quality of the preparations, the presentation benefited from particular attention from the students. The production team wanted to add a personal touch to the presentation of the products in their packaging.

The opportunity for the students to send small messages of affection and recognition to the residents of Bethany Home, very touched by the kindness shown to them by the young pastry chefs promising a bright future in the profession. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-un-beau-moment-de-partage-entre-les-eleves-du-lycee-professionnel-et-les-pensionnaires-de-lehpad-bethany-home/