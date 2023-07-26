LOCAL LIFE: A look back at the beautiful 2023 Grand-Case Festival | FAXINFO

On Friday, July 21, the streets of Grand-Case celebrated Victor Schœlcher with a busy program throughout the day which saw the population gathered in an enthusiasm that won over the entire Grand-Case district.

In the presence of officials, including Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity accompanied by elected officials, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect, Annick Pétrus, senator, Frantz Gumbs, deputy, Harry Christophe, vice-rector as well as representatives of local institutions and councils of neighborhood, the Grand-Case Festival began with the ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic Church, where Pastor Hodge's unifying sermon marked the assembly. At the end of the mass, the parade of July 21 went up the boulevard de Grand-Case all in rhythm and music, greeting the crowd and the officials gathered in the parking lot near the football field. During the speeches, Louis Mussington made a point of honoring Victor Schoelcher for his contribution to the abolition of slavery by stressing the importance of remembering that of Auguste-François Perrinon. He also hailed the singular unity of the village of Grand-Case which gave birth to "this brotherhood which keeps us together" by also returning to the renovation of the Church of Mary Star of the Sea whose rehabilitation work should begin on next month for a period of seven months. The politician then detailed the new measures taken by the interministerial committee for overseas territories in favor of the territory of Saint-Martin, measures which were the subject of a press conference on the sidelines of the official ceremonies which we will detail in our next editions. Prefect Vincent Berton, for his part, highlighted the universal momentum and the ability of men and women to come out of determinism and their condition to see in the other an equal, which made this celebration of Grand-Case even more imbued with symbolism. The speeches ended around a glass of friendship to make way for sporting and cultural activities: race of sailboats and cardboard boats, swimming competitions, egg and pedestrian races, concerts on the main stage with artistic performances up to the majestic fireworks set off at 22:30 p.m. in the bay of Grand-Case, the finale of which will have dazzled the spectators. The fervor continued into the night with Nuff Respeck Band, which closed this 2023 edition of the Fête de Grand-Case. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-retour-sur-la-belle-fete-de-grand-case-2023/