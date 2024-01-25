LOCAL LIFE: A public information meeting on projects for the Sandy Ground district organized on Friday January 26 | FAXINFO

Residents of the Sandy Ground sector are invited to a public information meeting co-chaired by Prefect Vincent Berton and President Louis Mussington on Friday January 26, 2024 at 18 p.m. at the Aline Hanson school.

Through this initiative, the Community of Saint-Martin, the State and their partners wish to present current actions and future projects, concerning the Sandy Ground district and the living environment of the inhabitants. They are invited to come in large numbers to this information meeting, in order to discuss with elected officials and the prefect and to learn about advances in public service.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-une-reunion-publique-dinformation-sur-les-projets-en-faveur-du-quartier-de-sandy-ground-organisee-le-vendredi-26-janvier/