LOCAL LIFE: An extension for the Cul-de-Sac cemetery | FAXINFO

The Territorial Council of Saint-Martin voted unanimously last Thursday to extend the Cul-de-Sac cemetery. A crucial decision given the saturation of the six cemeteries present in the territory, including that of Cul-de-Sac, now unable to accommodate new burials.

Since 2015, there has been an average of over 100 deaths per year, a figure that will reach 160 in 2024. The extension to Cul-de-Sac is the fastest and most suitable solution here, thanks to an adjacent plot already belonging to the community. The second necessary plot belongs to the Conservatoire du Littoral. The project includes several innovations to optimize space: superimposed vaults, squares reserved for cremation urns (cavurnes), cremation spaces, as well as a columbarium. Before its implementation, the project will be subject to a public inquiry. Residents and the neighborhood council will be able to express their views, and their opinions will be taken into account in the final decision. In addition, a request for prefectural authorization will be necessary due to the proximity of the cemetery to homes, in accordance with French regulations. The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC) also highlighted the importance of this initiative to meet the expectations of the population, while recalling the problems related to the absence of titles for certain burials, a practice to be regularized in the future. With this unanimous decision, Saint-Martin is initiating a concrete response to an urgent problem, while preserving the strong link between collective memory and local funeral traditions._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-une-extension-pour-le-cimetiere-de-cul-de-sac/