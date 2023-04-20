LOCAL LIFE: Aquahealth has delighted seniors | FAXINFO

The activities offered by the trainees of the training of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming have been linked and are soon coming to an end. Yann Hodge made seniors happy with his aquahealth morning at the Hommage Hôtel de Baie Nettlé on Saturday April 8th.

With around thirty participants from the EHPAD Bethany Home, the La Couronne association and ALEFPA – Le Manteau, Yann Hodge has succeeded in organizing a fun, benevolent and memorable event around health, activity physical and social cohesion. Gathered around and in the swimming pool of the Hommage Hôtel de Baie Nettlé, seniors benefited from yoga, aquagym and aquarelaxation workshops. Divided into groups, some participants took an adapted yoga class with Audrey from Infinity Island Yoga, meticulously reproducing the gestures shown by the facilitator. Others got wet to participate in Francine's aquagym session, which still wins the public's votes. Before starting the aquarelaxation session, the morning athletes of the beautiful generation regained their strength thanks to the juices, cakes and fresh fruit concocted by the team, made up of other trainees from the training who lent a hand to Yann as well than Audrey Gil, president of the EHPAD. The contentment on the faces of seniors during this well-being morning will be remembered. Just like the excessive joy of some when they entered the water of the large pool of the Homage Hotel. The benefits of an aquatic activity are not limited to the body but also to the mind. With their morale boosted, the seniors took advantage of the pleasures of the swimming pool, supervised with a kindness and generosity that now make the magnificent reputation of these young people in lifeguard training set up by the Community and the Resource Center of Expertise and Performance Sportive Antilles Guyane (CREPS) with the support of the association Tous à l'Ô. After the effort, all the participants listened carefully to Kildyne, dietician from the Saint-Martin Santé association, partner of the event, during her workshop focused on nutrition, hydration and the pleasure of eating (well). Congratulations again to Yann, and above all, thank you! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-laquasante-a-fait-la-joie-des-seniors/