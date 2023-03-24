LOCAL LIFE: Aquatonic hike this Saturday in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

In the continuity of the various educational projects of the training of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming followed by nine future lifeguards, Esteban Despoullains offers a Aquatonic hike in three sessions this Saturday morning in Grand-Case.

With the aim of validating the first two capitalisable units of the Professional Certificate for Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming which aim to supervise all public during the implementation of an animation designed by each candidate, Esteban has decided to combine two aquatic disciplines: long coast and aquagym. The morning which will begin at 8 am with the reception of the public and the explanations of the hike itself will take place in three stages. The future lifeguard has chosen to divide his project into three aquatonic sessions: the first will be launched at 8:15 a.m. until 9:15 a.m., the second will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the third will close the sporting event from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A snack and refreshment will be offered to participants of each session. The event is free and open to anyone over the age of 18. As a family, with friends, as a couple or alone, all adult generations can take part in the activity. The meeting is therefore set at 8 a.m. on the beach to the left of the Grand-Case Beach Club this Saturday, March 25. Thanks to the association Tous à l'Ô, the Collectivity and the Resource Center for Expertise and Sports Performance Antilles Guyane (CREPS), the latter of which supervises the training, Esteban Despoullains is getting down to the final preparations for his project in order to receive the public in the most optimal conditions. For those who simply wish to attend the event to support Esteban in obtaining the first two modules of his Professional Certificate, you are welcome! _Vx

In order to help Esteban organize his project as well as possible, potential participants are invited to register for the session of their choice via the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1PNsnXjxgRhoZfp9Z3hVUBC1m0xYw-2Xn2azEKt61e04/edit

For those in a hurry, here is a shortened link: https://vu.fr/qlkm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-randonnee-aquatonic-ce-samedi-a-grand-case/