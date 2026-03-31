LOCAL LIFE: “Art Fun and Culture Festival” at the Bellevue agricultural garden | FAXINFO

Building on its success in 2025, this fun, cultural and artistic festival makes its grand return by organizing its second edition on Saturday, April 4th from 10am to 17pm.

The program for children and their parents includes an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon and creative workshops for the rest of the afternoon. Supported this year by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the festival aims to become an annual event for families. Last year, more than 100 people came to participate in the festivities.



In the shade of the trees, on the grounds of the Green Garden in Bellevue, children can try to find as many chocolates as possible during the Easter egg hunt, but also learn to make things with their own hands alongside local cultural figures. For example, they can learn to make a bag from a t-shirt with Janine Mingau, a renowned designer on the island, bake Johnny Cakes with Tatie Aline, who owns a restaurant on the Marigot waterfront, try their hand at traditional percussion with the Soualiga association, or even make their own kites. Visual arts workshops led by the R&M art school will also be on the program, as well as theater and dance performances. This festival, organized by the SXM Hope, Appren & Touch to Heart association, was conceived as a way to offer more cultural and artistic activities to the children of Saint-Martin. Tickets, priced at €10, will also be available at the festival entrance. Don’t miss it!

On the logistical side, the organizers are appealing for volunteers to lead a cultural workshop. Interested facilitators can contact 06 90 43 38 16 or 06 90 15 84 28 to participate in this wonderful event and help make it another success. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-art-fun-and-culture-festival-au-jardin-agricole-de-bellevue/