LOCAL LIFE / Bellevue: a first Car Boot Sale that was full | FAXINFO

Le solidarity garage sale organized last Sunday in the Bellevue parking lot, at the initiative of the Garage Solidaire et Associatif and the Association of Traders of Marigot, met with a frank succes.

Under a generous sun, 67 exhibitors answered the call, coming with loaded cars, tables or simple tents, to sell clothes, everyday objects, small artisanal creations or local delicacies. “This is not our first Car Boot Sale, but it is the very first on this site, ideally located. It has proven to be perfect for welcoming exhibitors and visitors,” the organizers said.

From dawn, a twenty volunteers aged 18 to 70 years old mobilized to guide each participant. The public flocked throughout the day, especially after religious services, enjoying a friendly atmosphere despite the heat. “Thanks to your support, we were fully booked,” rejoices the association, which salutes the mobilization of partners, sponsors and merchants who offered visibility and prizes, as well as theASL (co-ownership trustee) and the Community to have freed the parking lot of nineteen abandoned vehicles.

Behind the conviviality, the event required rigorous organization and significant financial resources: communication, logistics, security, insurance… A challenge met thanks to collective involvement. The profits will support solidarity mobility and social economy actions. from the Solidarity Garage to Orleans district : “We are always looking for land to accommodate our future projects.”

Faced with the enthusiasm of this Car Boot Sale, a new edition is already planned, possibly with adapted schedules. An event that could well become a permanent fixture in the local calendar, for a good cause.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-bellevue-un-premier-car-boot-sale-qui-a-fait-le-plein/