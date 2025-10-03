From October 6 to 10, Saint-Martin will live to the rhythm of the Blue Week, national meeting dedicated to retirees and the elderly. Supported by the Community in partnership with several local associations, this 2025 edition highlights the slogan “Aging, a strength to share”, inviting everyone to recognize the essential role of seniors in society.

The official opening will take place on Monday, October 6 at Bethany Home EHPAD, in the presence of elected officials and to the sound of musical entertainment. This first day will also be marked by the celebration of the National Caregivers Day, with interactive workshops at the CCISM to promote their daily commitment.

The following days will be punctuated by varied activities, designed to stimulate, inform and bring generations together. Tuesday morning, an event intergenerational will be held at the Quartier d'Orléans sports complex with a fall prevention workshop at homeIn the afternoon, residents will meet at the third place of the Companions Builders for DIY workshop.

On Wednesday, nature will be in the spotlight with a gardening workshop, followed by a bingo night, a promise of laughter and conviviality. On Thursday, the Hommage à Baie Nettle hotel will host an aquatic morning with a aquagym session, before giving way, on Friday, to a craft day and large country breakfast closing ceremony at Friar's Bay, punctuated by games and entertainment.

Valuing seniors and raising awareness in society

Created in 1951, Blue Week aims to highlight the place of the elderly, their contribution to social, cultural and economic life, but also their difficulties.

By combining practical workshops, festive moments and spaces for reflection, this event illustrates a conviction: aging is not a hindrance, but a wealth to be shared. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-semaine-bleue-un-temps-fort-pour-le-lien-social-et-intergenerationnel/