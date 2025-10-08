LOCAL LIFE: Cleaning public cemeteries | FAXINFO

As we approach the Toussaint, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin has launched a extensive cleaning operation in all of the island's public cemeteriesThe funeral service teams, accompanied by a service provider, carried out pruning plants, grass cutting and the removal of green waste and bulky items.

At the same time, the Environment Department ensures regular maintenance of the sites throughout the yearThese interventions are part of the desire to preserve dignified and accessible spaces for reflection, particularly during busy periods such as All Saints' Day.

The Community, however, reminds that it is not authorized to intervene directly on tombs and graves. The maintenance of the graves is the exclusive responsibility of the families., the only ones authorized to clean and beautify them. To this day, the cemeteries of Orleans district, Cul-de-Sac, Grand Case et Marigot have already benefited from these operations. The authorities are calling on everyone to do proof of civic-mindedness by respecting the cleanliness and tranquility of these places of memory.

This campaign is part of a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of public cemeteries undertaken by the Community. This includes beautification work and the creation of a new cemetery in Cul-de-Sac, in order to meet the growing needs of the population and to promote these spaces of collective memory.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-nettoyage-des-cimetieres-publics/