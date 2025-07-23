LOCAL LIFE: Cool’heures unveils its 2nd edition and a new cyclone guide | FAXINFO

Leafing through Saint-Martin like an open book: that’s the promise of Cool hours, the second edition of which has just been published. After the success of the first issue last year, the magazine is back, richer, more practical and still bilingual (French/English), to appeal to residents and visitors.

On the program of these 56 elegantly illustrated pages : art, culture, education, gastronomy, shopping with a nod to “Made in SXM,” sports, and leisure. There’s also a focus on weddings in Saint-Martin, local initiatives, institutional and associative news, as well as a real estate section to find the ideal cocoon. In short, a concentrate of information to better understand the island or rediscover its gems.

Big news this year: a complete 20-page cyclone guide

Because the hurricane season runs until November, the magazine provides all the useful advice for preparing: putting together an evacuation bag, a list of shelters, the alert scale, administrative procedures with insurance companies, securing your home, etc. Not to mention the interactive map and tips for staying informed in the event of an alert. The goal is to enable everyone to minimize risks and adopt the right reflexes.

More than a magazine, with its modern tone and careful content, Cool hours aims to be a practical, fun and inspiring companion, to experience the island in complete serenity and discover aspects that have yet to be explored.

Distributed at the usual Faxinfo points and among partner advertisers whose trust and loyalty have fully contributed to the production of this new issue, Cool’heures is also available online: https://urls.fr/W18cEC

Enjoy your reading!

