LOCAL LIFE: CTOS SBSM rocks Sandy Ground and Orient Bay | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the day after the Collectivity event, the National Sports Day took on the air of pure celebration. Organized by the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM), she gathered a very large audience, seduced by the diversity of the activities offered.

The day had started at Sandy Ground, on the Tennis Club courts. Between tennis and paddle, the sixty participants competed in a friendly atmosphere, with a good dose of competitiveness. Rackets in hand, young and old alike took up the challenge with enthusiasm.

In the afternoon, head for the Orient Bay Beach where the sand became a playground for more than 200 participants. Beach rugby, beach volleyball, beach tennis and beach fitness “Beach games” were on the program, supervised by several local associations that are partners of the CTOS. Families took advantage offree initiations and have multiplied the passages from one discipline to another, in a festive and relaxed atmosphere. political and institutional figures, present for the occasion, did not hesitate to participate in the activities, sharing the effort and the pleasure of the game with the athletes of the day.

Beyond the popular success, the event served as a reminder that sport is a fantastic vector of social connection and healthBy bringing together associations, elected officials and residents around common values, this sports festival gave a great insight into the dynamism of the sports movement in the region! _Vx

