LOCAL LIFE: Dinner stroll in Marigot | FAXINFO

This Friday, March 7, the Soroptimist Club of Saint-Martin invites you to its traditional dinner stroll, an event dedicated to sharing and conviviality.

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, this march highlights equality and the commitment of Soroptimists to defend women's rights. The start is set at 18h precise from the parking lot of the old Tourist Office (rue Charles Tondu), with an arrival at the Marigot kiosk. The participation of 20€ also includes a Soroptimist T-shirt and a meal to regain strength after the effort. Join the large Soroptimist family for an evening combining mobilization and solidarity! _Vx

Info: st-martin@soroptimist.fr

