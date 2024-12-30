LOCAL LIFE / Distribution of gifts: a moment of joy for the children of the neighborhoods | FAXINFO

As part of the “Community at the heart of the neighborhoods” initiative, social mediators and facilitators from the Local Security and Crime Prevention Council (CLSPD) offered a magical moment to children supported by the actions of the city policy.

Thanks to the support of the Saint-Martin city contract, at the initiative of the Community and the State, sixty families were visited by the CLSPD teams. Dilesi, Coralie and Frantz, accompanied by the mediators, knocked on doors to distribute gifts, bringing smiles and joy to the children. This action, carried out as part of neighborhood activities, demonstrates the commitment of the teams to the well-being of the youngest. Congratulations to everyone for this great initiative that brightened up the families' day. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-distribution-de-cadeaux-un-moment-de-joie-pour-les-enfants-des-quartiers/