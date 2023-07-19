LOCAL LIFE: Field visit for Louis Mussington and elected officials in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

On Tuesday July 11 in the morning, the president of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington and the 2nd vice-president, Bernadette Davis went with the teams of the Living Environment delegation to the Quartier d'Orléans sector for a visit to the construction sites. current and future.

The first visit took place on the site of the former MJC in Quartier d'Orléans, where the elected officials were able to discuss with the members of the Quartier d'Orléans Council and the Willing Workers association, owner of the land and the building. .

The president of the COM wishes to give back to the community a cultural center in operation, solutions have been considered for this purpose.

The delegation then visited the premises of the former Quartier d'Orléans Gendarmerie, where future building demolition and renovation projects were discussed with the Living Environment technicians. This land belongs to the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

The delegation then went to the former premises of the APAIS association, where projects are planned to restore use to this building belonging to the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

Finally, Louis Mussington wanted to stop at the old school in Quartier d'Orléans, where he began his teaching career. It is planned to rebuild this building owned by the Collectivity, whose foundations are very solid. Renovation projects are possible in order to restore use to this public building.

In conclusion, President Mussington and Vice-President B. Davis expressed their wish to return to Quartier d'Orléans in order to review all the points of the day in the neighborhood council, after the hurricane season.

The same approach will be carried out in the other districts of Saint-Martin, under the organization of the Living environment delegation, responsible for public works.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-visite-de-terrain-pour-louis-mussington-et-les-elus-a-quartier-dorleans/