LOCAL LIFE: Finale of the “Les Voix des Iles du Nord” singing competition this Saturday, May 25! | FAXINFO

Firstrd edition of the singing competition “Les Voix des Iles du Nord” reserved for adolescents (12-17 years old) and adults (over 18 years old) will take place this Saturday, May 25 at the Domaine des Lauriers (Villa Gumbs) in La Savane.

The “SOLEIL KARAIB” association chaired by Joanita Ferdinand-Grot is planning a new grandiose evening on Saturday May 25 during which 10 adolescents (10-17 years old) and 10 adults (over 18 years old) will compete to win the title as coveted by the most beautiful voice of the Northern Islands. A great artistic adventure which will begin at 18 p.m. in the presence – we have no doubt – of many fans of the selected candidates. Good luck to all ! _AF

Entrance: 20 euros (10 euros child – 12 years old). Catering on site.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-finale-du-concours-de-chant-les-voix-des-iles-du-nord-ce-samedi-25-mai/