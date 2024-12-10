LOCAL LIFE: Grand-Case finds its church again | FAXINFO

The Marie Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grand-Case reopened its doors last Sunday, after seven years of closure due to Hurricane Irma damage.

This reopening, marking the eve of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, brought together many faithful, local elected officials and representatives of the Diocese of Guadeloupe, including Bishop Monseigneur Guiougou. A symbolic key was handed over during the ceremony, followed by a mass. The work, launched at the end of 2023 and entirely financed by the Collectivité for a total of €870000, has brought this historic heritage back to life. Supervised by architect Yves-Marie Jhigail and carried out by local companies, the renovation was praised by President Louis Mussington, who thanked residents for their patience and stressed the importance of this place for the community. During the inauguration, elected officials also presented future projects for the neighborhood, such as the construction of a Maison des associations in 2025, a Maison des jeunes et de la culture, as well as the development of a landscaped park and a nautical club. While Paris celebrated this weekend the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral after 5 years of work, our region also experienced an intense moment of sharing by rediscovering the Marie Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, more beautiful than ever. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-grand-case-retrouve-son-eglise/