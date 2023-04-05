LOCAL LIFE: Great success for the Matinée Sport Santé at sea last Saturday | FAXINFO

Organized this Saturday, April 1st at Friar's Bay in partnership with the Saint Martin Santé association, the animation of Célya Brige within the framework of the training of the Professional Certificate of Youth, Popular Education and Sport, Aquatic Activities and Swimming aroused enormous interest with more than sixty participants.

Followed by Faxinfo since the presentation of their respective project to the press last February, the nine future lifeguards following the training set up by the Resource Center for Expertise and Sports Performance Antilles Guyane (CREPS) and the Community, not to mention the excessive support of the Tous à l'Ô association, continue to support each other in the realization of their activities. After Léa, Abiola and Esteban, it was Célya's turn to offer her morning of aquatic activity open to the public to have the first two creditable units of her professional lifeguard certificate validated. This Saturday, April 1, Friar's Bay beach filled with people from 7:15 am. By imagining an animation around a course of the heart to sensitize the population to good cardiovascular health, Célya surrounded herself with the team of Saint Martin Santé whose mission was to inform the participants about the pathologies put in before by the association: high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

With this desire to emphasize the importance of regular physical activity while bringing people together in a sporting and fun state of mind, Célya will have won her bet brilliantly. More than sixty participants took part in its Matinée Sport Santé event. After a collective warm-up before each session, the public was then divided into groups of five people to perform the various aquagym exercises, all to music of course.

The introduction to paddle yoga, led by Astrid Penchard, a physical activity and health teacher, charmed the participants. Célya warmly thanks all the actors present as well as the ARS for the financing of equipment which will be reused for the next editions in September and November 2023, as well as H&R for the snacks offered to the participants. The growing number of registrations for events offered by lifeguard training trainees proves the public's undeniable interest in fun aquatic activity events. This enthusiasm is also a great motivation for future lifeguards. _Vx

