LOCAL LIFE: Great success for the second edition of Mardis de Grand-Case 2024 | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the superb second edition of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case was held after an inauguration with great fanfare on January 30, 2024 and two Tuesdays without festivities in the small fishing village.

Local residents and tourists were impatiently awaiting this second 'Tuesday', keeping the inauguration of the 21st edition of the island's flagship event engraved in their memory. In the absence of Mardis de Grand-Case on February 6 due to a cancellation linked to weather conditions not conducive to the successful holding of the event and on February 13 which marks the day of Mardi Gras and the carnival festivities in Marigot, the Mardis de Grand-Case returned in force this Tuesday, February 20, in an atmosphere as unifying and friendly as ever. A mix of cultures and a spirit of celebration, the boulevard of Grand-Case was always full between the launch time of the traditional market, 18 p.m., and the end of the festivities. The exhibitors-creators were not idle as their stands were stormed by tourists and residents, looking for a good deal, a favorite souvenir or a unique piece produced locally. of Saint-Martin. Before the launch of the parade of this second edition sponsored by Delta Petroleum (DP) and always perfectly organized by Calypso Event, the dancers disguised with feathers and colors posed with the public representing all generations in order to immortalize this pretty moment of celebration. We had to wait until 20:15 p.m. to witness the magnificent parade of artists, dancers and musicians. There were many of them, to the great pleasure of the hundreds of people present in the heart of the Grand-Case district. Within the troupe, children, also dressed up and made up to bring the unforgettable show to life. The highlight of the evening, a little young dancer exploding with color parading with a grandiose peacock-like float decorated with flowers. The amazed reactions followed one another, and rightly so. See you tomorrow, Tuesday February 27, to once again taste the magic of Grand-Case Tuesdays. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-franc-succes-pour-la-seconde-edition-des-mardis-de-grand-case-2024/