LOCAL LIFE: Great success of the “Family Sport” operation at Sandy Ground! | FAXINFO

The “Family Sport” operation organized at Sandy Ground on Wednesday, March 13, by the Security Prevention mission – CLSPD, won the support of families in the neighborhood. A lovely moment of sharing and fun for children and their parents.

Initiated with the aim of supporting families, this activity made it possible to strengthen social bonds and spend a friendly time with the children.

The social mediators of Local Security and Delinquency Prevention Council (CLSPD), a body led by Patrick Hénoc, were able to give meaning to this project and liven up this recreational afternoon around sport with dynamism and pragmatism.

The president of the COM, Louis Mussington recalled the importance of this type of initiative and praised the work carried out by the CLSPD and the neighborhood associations which are committed throughout the year to serving the residents of Sandy Ground. .

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-franc-succes-de-loperation-sport-en-famille-a-sandy-ground/