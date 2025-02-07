LOCAL LIFE: Inauguration of the Maison France Services in Concordia | FAXINFO

The Maison France Services in Concordia and Saint-James, the third in the area, was inaugurated last Wednesday with the aim of bringing the administration closer to residents and offering them support adapted to their needs.

This space, supported by the ACED association, aims to welcome, inform and guide the public, while facilitating access to online services through a dedicated digital space. It also helps support users in their administrative procedures and puts them in touch with the relevant organizations such as France Travail, CAF, URSSAF or Social Security.

During the inauguration, Audrey Claxton, president of ACED, recalled that this place “is not just a simple administrative building, but a real space for solidarity and personal development”. For her part, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Collectivité, stressed the importance of this system for people who have difficulty with the French language, offering a more reassuring alternative than traditional administrations.

For Prefect Vincent Berton, whose last inauguration this was before his departure, this house is part of an essential approach to “recreate human ties and guarantee dignified access to public services”, particularly after the recent classification of Saint-James as a priority district of the Urban Policy. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-inauguration-de-la-maison-france-services-a-concordia/