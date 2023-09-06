LOCAL LIFE: Launch of the 1st “commercial cabin crew” training | FAXINFO

This Monday, September 4, 2023, the back-to-school day for many, marked the start of the first “Cabin Crew Attestation” (CCA) training, training which will take place entirely on the territory of Saint-Martin.

Organized by the Local Mission and provided by the CFA Ciel Outre-mer (CIOM) of Martinique, this training which began this Monday September 4 will last one month at the end of which the 15 participants will take theoretical tests concerning the areas of safety, aviation and medicine, an English test meeting the criteria for the position of flight attendant and practical tests to validate this cabin crew member certificate (CCA – Cabin Crew Attestation). It will allow them to work in all European airlines. The cost of the training, €4.603 per person, is entirely financed by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin through the “Training Pass” system which offers job seekers the opportunity to access individual training of up to €8.000 and which will have around a hundred beneficiaries by the end of the year. The president of the Local Mission, Raphael Sanchez-Orosco, and the director, Maggy Gumbs, received the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the territorial advisors, Martine Beldor and Audrey Gil, as well as the director of the CFA Ciel Outre -mer, Marie-Claude Valide came specially from Martinique, and the trainer, Philippe Piquet, for a press conference held on the day of the start of the school year for the fifteen future flight attendants who will also learn to put all the chances on their side during of a job interview. All the officials took the opportunity to encourage and congratulate the participants in this unprecedented training on the territory. The next training to be rolled out will be for staff working on cruise ships. To find out the conditions allowing you to benefit from the “Training Pass” system, you can contact the Mission Locale if you are under 25 years old or Pôle emploi if you are over 25 years old. _VX

Info: Local Mission: 06 90 66 04 01

Job Center: 05 90 29 09 70

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-lancement-de-la-1ere-formation-personnel-navigant-commercial/