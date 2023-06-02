LOCAL LIFE: Launch of the 3rd edition of SPOTLIGHT this Saturday, June 3 | FAXINFO

The slogan chosen by the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin to illustrate this new edition of Spotlight is enticing: 1 day, 1 place, shop the very best of Saint-Martin (one day, one place, buy the best of Saint-Martin )!

This Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 20 p.m., the CCISM invites the public to participate in Spotlight, an event open to all sectors and all types of companies registered with the CCISM, whether under the Trade Register, the Chamber of Trades, or the Chamber of Agriculture. To mark the occasion in 2023, the focus is on the shopping experience where the 30 companies present, beyond presenting their skills or know-how, will offer new offers, products or services to visitors. This day of June 3 will be punctuated by free activities where the public will discover the animals of the Oualichi Pédagogique Farm association, Face Painting with Ofara which will delight young and old, the Fashion Show where models will present local creations, the artistic performance by Mélissa Fleming and the concert by Royalty.

At the same time, the CCISM is transforming the Maison des Entreprises into Pop-Up Stores for an authentic and local shopping experience. Without forgetting the pleasure of the taste buds with the stands of the Food Court where all the culinary diversity of Saint-Martin will be represented. And finally, paid workshops, in English or French, on various themes with an immersion in the world of eating well, plants and good consumption practices, not to mention the baking, creative and well-being workshops: Care for your hair by UA Zuri for good hair health, Name your herbs by Jah Bash to discover or learn about the recognition and use of medicinal plants, Cupcake Design by la Gâterie with a cupcake decorating workshop using tips from the pastry expert, Gommage minutes by Ego Beauté to learn how to make your homemade facial treatment, Cash culture by the Smart association where participants will discover the benefits of recycling and vertical culture to increase their power to purchase in a logic of food self-sufficiency, and Evasion Sip and Paint with Claudio Arnell to create a canvas in the company of this visual artist. See you this Saturday, June 3 at the CCISM from 8 a.m. to 20 p.m. _Vx

Info and registration:

https://www.ccism.fr/spotlight2023

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-lancement-de-la-3eme-edition-de-spotlight-ce-samedi-3-juin/