LOCAL LIFE: Lots of people and a great atmosphere for the Marigot merchants’ clearance sale | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the Marigot merchants' clearance sale on April 5 and 6, organized by the Action Économique et Citoyenne de Saint Martin (AEC) association, the crowd was there, and so were the smiles. It must be said that the sun and good deals were there, particularly in the stores and among artisans who offered attractive discounts for the wallets of the many visitors present.

All day Saturday, a continuous stream of onlookers invaded rue Général de Gaulle, transformed for the occasion into a pedestrian street. The professionals were generally satisfied. “The primary objective is to liven up the city center. The sale also contributes to the development of activity in the city center, which in Saint-Martin sometimes suffers from competition from certain established brands. on the other side of the border", underlines Yann Lecam, president of the AEC before adding "According to our calculations, around 2000 people were present during the two days of the clearance sale. 80% of merchants were enthusiastic about the traffic and the business done to free up stock and in terms of cash flow. The objective was to bring people back to the city center, to reconnect with local customers. The contract is fulfilled! »

You will be able to find new good deals on Saturday August 10, 2024, the date of the next clearance sale traders from Marigot, always organized by the association Economic and Citizen Action of Saint Martin. The appointment is made! _AF

