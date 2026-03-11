LOCAL LIFE / Louis Mussington in Agrément: a tribute paid to Alan | FAXINFO

For his third meeting with citizens, the president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin visited Agrément last Friday to discuss road safety. This meeting was prompted by the death, on February 13th, of’Alan Dorsainvil, 21, died in a motorcycle accident on Nana Clark Street while not wearing a helmet. The meeting, conceived as a prevention initiative and a tribute, concluded with the distribution of helmets to young people in the neighborhood.



Emotions ran high on Nana Clark Street Friday evening. At the request of Alan’s family, the local authority, in partnership with the association ” Road safety education in overseas territories They offered 22 motorcycle helmets to symbolically represent the 22 years of life of the young man who died two weeks before his birthday. These helmets primarily represent “22 lives protected, 22 promises of caution” for his mother, Mirlène Vasquez-Perez, who spoke with great emotion to the fifty or so people present. Many young people from the neighborhood were in attendance, most of them having traveled there on their motorcycles.



Road safety: an individual responsibility

Hendry Mombrun, president of the “Overseas Road Safety Education” association, who came especially from Guadeloupe, reminded everyone that road safety is first and foremost an individual responsibility, and regretted seeing so many people arrive at the meeting without helmets: “We’re not here to be moralistic, but you must be aware that when you leave without your helmet, you risk never making it home.” After paying tribute to her son, Alan’s mother presented the president and elected officials with proposals for improving road safety in the French part of the island: the implementation of trained youth ambassadors in each neighborhood to raise awareness of road hazards, and the creation of a safe circuit for two-wheeled vehicles to teach best practices and “provide a safe environment for this passion that so many share.”



A slogan to encourage a new habit

Before concluding the meeting, President Mussington mentioned improvements to the road network to further secure Agrément’s main street. The installation of a speed bump and road markings, particularly for pedestrian crossings, began that same evening. Once the helmets were distributed, the recipients chanted the slogan “Never without my helmet.” The young man’s family hopes this phrase will become second nature. In 2025, four people died on Saint-Martin’s roads. In 2026, Alan was the first. _DR

