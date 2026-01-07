LOCAL LIFE: Marina Thursdays resume their rhythm in Marigot | FAXINFO

Marina Thursdays They are opening the year 2026 under the banner of music and conviviality. Starting this Thursday, January 8th, The Association Les Quais de la Marina Port la Royale continue these evenings which have become a appreciated meeting, conceived as warm end-of-day moments in the heart of the capital.



From 18amThe musical atmosphere will gradually settle into the Royal Marinainviting the public to stroll, sit on the terrace and enjoy. The highlight of the evening is expected between 20 p.m. and 22:30 p.m. with a live concert by the band Funk Workshop. Four musicians will perform under the tent, offering an energetic and unifying repertoire, perfectly suited to the festive spirit of the place.

Throughout the evening, the bars and restaurants of the Marina will offer visitors an opportunity to have a drink, share a meal and prolong the pleasureThe goal is to make the Marina Royale a lively, accessible and welcoming place where residents and visitors can simply come together to unwind after the day.

After a successful relaunch in 2025The event is now a permanent fixture on the local calendar. In addition to January 8th, the upcoming dates are already scheduled for Thursdays, January 22nd, then February 5th and 19th, confirming the desire to restore the Marina Royale’s iconic evenings thanks to unwavering commitment shopkeepers and restaurant owners in the area. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-les-jeudis-de-la-marina-reprennent-le-rythme-a-marigot/