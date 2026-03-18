LOCAL LIFE / Meeting with the public: two new events this week | FAXINFO

The President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington, is continuing his series of meetings with the local population. After initial stages organized in Sandy GroundBellevue/Saint-James and ApprovalTwo new editions are scheduled this week in different parts of the island.



La fourth encounter will be held this Wednesday March 18 at 18 p.m., on the schoolyard of the Omer Arrondell School, located on Coralita Street in Orleans districtTwo days later, the fifth edition will take place. Friday, March 20th at 18pm, on the Ghislaine Clark field, at Hameau-du-Pont.

Thoughts like moments of direct exchange with the inhabitantsThese meetings aim to foster dialogue between citizens and representatives of the Collectivity. Participants are invited to share their ideas, concerns, and grievances regarding daily life and the challenges facing the territory. Through these on-the-ground meetings, the Collectivity hopes to encourage a process of listening and citizen participation by engaging directly with residents in the various neighborhoods of Saint-Martin. This initiative allows the President and his team to gather feedback directly from the population and discuss the projects and actions undertaken by the Collectivity.





See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/vie-locale-louis-mussington-a-agrement-un-hommage-rendu-a-alan/

https://www.faxinfo.fr/societe-sandy-ground-face-a-la-collectivite-lattente-dactions-concretes/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-rencontre-avec-la-population-deux-nouveaux-rendez-vous-cette-semaine/