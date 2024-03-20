LOCAL LIFE: More than 400 people visit the port of Galisbay | FAXINFO

This Saturday, March 16, Open Port Day succeeded in offering a unique immersion in the heart of the port of Marigot.

More than 400 people came to see behind the scenes of the port establishment as part of the public consultation linked to the Galisbay port extension project. Welcomed by the port team, the public reached, by shuttle, the large tent set up near the Gunilla, an exceptional ship which was at the dock and open to visitors. In the presence of Albéric Ellis, director of the port establishment, visitors learned more about the extension project, thanks to the documentation available on site and the explanatory videos projected under the tent. Inviting the population to actively participate in the public consultation, the port team was friendly, available and passionate. After refreshments offered on site, visitors had the chance to board the Gunilla rig built in Sweden in 1940 and now a training boat for apprentices.

The majestic T/S Gunilla in St Martin

The Öckerö municipal high school located on the island of the same name is financed by the Swedish state. In Sweden's education system, high school lasts three years and students attend from the ages of 16 to 19. To enrich students' experiences, the school organizes trips aboard a large sailing ship, the 60 meter long T/S Gunilla. For two months of the school year and guided by a professional crew, students sail the three-masted barque Gunilla to interesting destinations to discover new cultures. At each port, like Galisbay last Saturday, the ship generally stops for six days to allow high school students to study the country's society. France, Ireland, Morocco, Grenada, the United States and Cuba are among the countries visited by the students during their journey. 44 students aged 16 to 19 are admitted each year to the Lycée Naviant, the school's oldest social sciences branch. The students live on the island of Öckerö during their training where living together is the key word of this unique experience. T/S Gunilla forms the core of the high school concept. With its three masts and its sail of approximately 1000m2, this sail rig sails around the world for ten months with enthusiastic students. The history of Gunilla begins in the 1940s and was subsequently rebuilt and improved several times. In 1999, it benefited from a very comfortable cabin layout (three or four students per cabin) and modern equipment that visitors to the port of Galisbay were able to admire with family or friends last Saturday. The organization on board is centered on teamwork. All students are divided into three quarters and take turns to take part in navigation, maintenance work, cooking and setting sails. Studies on board (English, social sciences, history-geography, etc.) take place in the large saloon, the main room, which also serves as a dining room. In addition to the unique experience of sailing the Gunilla and exploring the world, students learn about the situation in each country they visit to better understand cultural and social differences. Throughout the course, critical thinking develops and students naturally prepare themselves for future studies, as well as adult life. A projection that many children were also able to experience last Saturday by boarding the Gunilla at the port of Galisbay. _VX

EXTENSION PROJECT FROM THE PORT OF GALISBAY

Continuation of the public consultation program

March 21 at 17:30 p.m. (Grand Case Beach Club): Alternatives workshop

March 22 at 17:30 p.m. (CCISM): Goods port, marina, what connection tomorrow?

April 12 at 17 p.m. (CCISM): Closing and restitution of the public consultation

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-plus-de-400-personnes-visitent-le-port-de-galisbay/