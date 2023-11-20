LOCAL LIFE: Opening of applications for new neighborhood councils | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community will proceed, at the beginning of January 2024, with the establishment of new Saint-Martin Neighborhood Councils, for a period of 5 years (2024-2028).

Residents of the area wishing to take part in this civic and participatory approach and become members of a Neighborhood Council are invited to apply. Registrations are open from this Wednesday, November 15 until next Wednesday, December 13. Registered in the organic law of February 21, 2007, neighborhood councils are consultative bodies responsible for creating links between residents and the institution and bringing participatory democracy to life. Consulted by the elected representatives of the territorial council, the neighborhood councils issue opinions on economic, social and cultural projects. They are also responsible for raising the grievances and needs of residents while making proposals to improve their living environment. This participatory democracy tool can also create, organize and lead neighborhood-wide events. In order to inform the Saint-Martin population and involve them in public decisions, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin appeals to everyone's sense of citizenship and invites you to submit your application for a position as neighborhood councilor. The list and precise scope of the new Neighborhood Councils will be ratified by the territorial council on November 30, 2023. There will be 6 of them.

The proposed perimeters are:

Neighborhood Council 1: Orléans district, Orient Bay, Oyster Pond

Neighborhood Council 2: Grand-Case, La Savane, Cul de Sac, Anse Marcel

Neighborhood Council 3: Colombier, Rambaud, Saint-Louis, Friar's Bay

Neighborhood Council 4: Concordia, Accreditation, Galisbay, Hameau du Pont

Neighborhood Council 5: Marigot, Saint-James, Bellevue

Neighborhood Council 6: Sandy Ground, Nettle Bay, Terres Basses.

To be a candidate, five conditions must be met: be registered on the electoral list of Saint-Martin, reside in the district for which the candidacy is submitted, complete the application submission form downloadable from the website of the Community, s commit in writing to work in the general interest of the inhabitants of the district, not to be a member of another district council. The registration phase opened on November 15 and runs until December 13, 2023. The closing date for applications is December 13 at 15:00 p.m. Application files should be sent by email to: Candidature-conseilsdequartier@com-saint-martin.fr

Form to download: https://t.ly/ssWVd

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-ouverture-des-candidatures-pour-les-nouveaux-conseils-de-quartier/