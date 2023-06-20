LOCAL LIFE / Operation Ticket Sport: registration closes on June 30! | FAXINFO

Like every year, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin is launching its annual Ticket Sport 2023 operation.

Registrations are open since Monday, June 5, 2023 and close on Friday, June 30.

The Ticket Sport system is open to children, aged 7 to 14, from July 10 to 28, 2023.

Children will be welcomed at the Halle des Sports of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, Monday to Friday, from 08:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. (except public holidays).

The registration file is available for download on the website of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin:

http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/…/DOSSIER-DINSCRIPTION…

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-operation-ticket-sport-cloture-des-inscriptions-le-30-juin/