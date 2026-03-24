LOCAL LIFE: President Louis Mussington’s 4th citizen meeting in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

About twenty’residents gathered last Wednesday in the square next doorfrom the Omer Arrondell school in Quartier d’Orléans to meet with President Louis Mussington and his team. During prèIn the 2.5-hour session, several everyday problems were addressed.addressedeg.



Among the first topics discussed was the land issue. Some residents of Round the Pound Street are paying taxes without having received their property deeds. Second Vice President Bernadette Davis assured them that the matter is being addressed, while reminding them that the residents must continue to pay taxes “because it is your land.” Discussions quickly turned to everyday difficulties: bulky waste collection, road conditions, and especially street lighting. Several residents reported streets that have remained dark since Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Collectivity stated that it has invested €5 million, while acknowledging that “much remains to be done” and promising new installations in the coming months.



Roads, infrastructure and major projects at the heart of the discussions

Regarding the roads, solutions were discussed to fill the potholes, and new speed bumps could be installed in the neighborhood. “People drive like it’s a highway,” laments one resident. Another request from local residents is the reopening of the cultural center. The president points out that the land is privately owned, which complicates the project, but assures that he intends to look into it. Among the more structural issues, the Collectivity announces that it has secured 25 million euros for the purchase of the Beauperthuy successionwith the aim of facilitating access to homeownership.



Finally, when questioned about Air Antilles, Louis Mussington admitted to having trusted partners who “didn’t have the people of Saint Martin at heart.” He thanked the courts for the delay granted to the airline—the commercial court will render its decision on April 2nd regarding the offer from the sole potential buyer, Pierre Sainte-Luce—and mentioned prospects for relaunch, with the possible opening of new destinations such as Antigua or Saint Lucia. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-4eme-rencontre-citoyenne-du-president-louis-mussington-a-quartier-dorleans/