LOCAL LIFE: Sandy Ground Social Center Open House | FAXINFO

As part of her training for the State Diploma of Youth, Popular Education and Sport Development of projects, Territories and networks (DE JEPS DTR), Rebecca Thomas is carrying out a project entitled "Melting Pot Sandy Ground – space of intergenerational / intercultural sharing” with the association Les Mioches Carmont.

Inaugurated on July 4, the Sandy Ground social center sharing space run by the association Les Mioches Carmont has opened its doors to the public since last Wednesday, until Friday July 7. With a desire to be open to the Sandy Ground district, Rebecca Thomas calls on other districts to join her project, as well as all communities to register for actions and workshops which aim to encourage interactions between the different age groups. The youth of Sandy Ground are not left out, every Tuesday and Thursday from July 11 to August 4, 2023, intergenerational workshops will be offered to them. Teen club, senior club, moms' café, all generations will be targeted. Throughout the summer, Rebecca Thomas will deploy her project which is part of her DE JEPS DTR training set up by the Collectivity, CREPS and Greta for a total cost of €15.360 per trainee. In order to develop it in line with the reality on the ground, a micro-sidewalk will be created to collect the opinions of the inhabitants of the district on this new device which brings together the generations. The results of this survey will be presented at the Sandy Ground party on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Congratulations to Rebecca Thomas for this great initiative. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-portes-ouvertes-du-centre-social-de-sandy-ground/