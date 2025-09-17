LOCAL LIFE / Sandy Ground: the sports field comes back to life | FAXINFO

After several weeks of work, the Community and its partners presented to the population last Friday the first phase of rehabilitation of the Sandy Ground sports field, in the presence of President Louis Mussington, local elected officials, Corinne Juhel, in charge of Urban Policy, and many residents of the district.

Le basketball court, long abandoned, has been renovated with a complete resurfacing, two new baskets, restored stands, operational lighting and security by fences and gates. Murals, created by young people with the Madtowz Family association and local task, bring an artistic and symbolic touch. “It is a place that must now be a sports and cohesion space, no violence or delinquency,” stressed Louis Mussington, recalling the investment of €255.000, of which €122.000 came from public funds.

Thirteen young people from the Local Mission, supervised by the association Friendly Upcycling, participated in the construction of benches, planters and shelters, as part of a training and integration program. A certificate of competence was delivered to them, reinforcing the educational value of the project. “This plateau is made by young people for young people. It’s a way of showing them that another future is possible,” insisted Raphaël Sanchez, president of the Local Mission. For the elected official in charge of sport, Marc Ménard, it is “an intermediate step” before a second phase of work scheduled for 2026, which will include a new premises with health, storage space, a metal shelter above the stands and a multisport field.

While waiting for this final inauguration, this plateau now belongs to the youth of Sandy Ground, to bring it to life and preserve it. _Vx

