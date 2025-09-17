LOCAL LIFE: Success on the agenda for the 2025 sports festival | FAXINFO

Organized by the Community and its sports department, The event, which took place last Saturday at the Marigot sports hall, brought together young and old alike with around twenty disciplines represented.

“The concept of this day revolves around the 'I look, I try, I sign up', explains Kevin Orville, an employee in the sports department.

And the gamble paid off, given the crowds gathered around the 38 association stands. Swimming, tennis, football, basketball, freediving, and even pole dancing and bungee dancing were all featured, offering trials and demonstrations. The young people brought their many athletic talents to life.

« This day is part of the celebration of physical activity in all its forms and especially the discovery of new disciplines by all audiences. " continues Kévin Orville. Thanks to this annual event, families have the opportunity to view the disciplines, enroll their children during the school year, or get involved themselves. For associations, the opportunity is to capture the attention of visitors, promote their sport, and welcome new members.

The presence of Amandha Sylves, French international volleyball player, was noted among the participants who willingly allowed themselves to be photographed alongside her.

The 2025 edition of the Fête du Sport was also dedicated to Jean-Sébastien Lavocat, a major figure in the Windsurfing island and founder of the SXM Surf Club du Galion and Windy Reef SXM who left us prematurely. _LA

