LOCAL LIFE: The association “Le Chemin de la Jeunesse” made people happy during the February holidays! | FAXINFO

At the initiative of the "Le Chemin de la Jeunesse" association, playful, sporting and manual outdoor activities punctuated the holidays of 44 children gathered on the grounds of Thierry's "Pirates Park", alias "Le Pirate », located behind the Mc Donald's of Marigot.

Seeing children having fun and laughing is a source of happiness for the association "Le Chemin de la Jeunesse", created in 2019 and chaired by Sylvio Richardson. On the occasion of the February holidays, forty-four young people from Saint-Martin (es), from 3 to 14 years old, from the different districts of the island (Sandy-Ground, Concordia, Saint-James, Agrément, Grand-Case , Quartier d'Orléans and others) were able to take advantage of the many rich and varied activities concocted on a daily basis by the association's dynamic team of fifteen facilitators.

Curiosity, autonomy, a sense of community and creativity are all values ​​transmitted by the association "Le Chemin de la Jeunesse" to the children of the territory. And it's a good thing… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-lassociation-le-chemin-de-la-jeunesse-a-fait-des-heureux-pendant-les-vacances-de-fevrier/