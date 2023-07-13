LOCAL LIFE: The Collectivity publishes its first directory of associations | FAXINFO

Gathered in the room of the territorial council this Tuesday, July 11, the team of the associative life commission chaired by Martine Beldor welcomed around twenty Saint-Martin associations in order to present its first directory of associations 2023.

Published in 200 copies and soon available on the website of the Collectivité, this 48-page directory of associations lists 306 associations that have applied for a grant from the associative life service and whose head office is in Saint-Martin or who operate on the territory. 1774 associations are declared and registered at the prefecture of Saint-Martin, the territory therefore has a dynamic, rich and diversified associative life. The Collectivity estimates that approximately 500 associations have expressed a need for public funding over the past five years, knowing that each year it devotes a budget of €3.9 million to the sector, a budget supported by the European Social Fund ( ESF). For Martine Beldor, it is important to remember that the associations are supported by citizens from all walks of life and that they are based on volunteers, without financial compensation.

With a major role in public action, associations are essential partners of the Collectivity and the State in the implementation of territorial public policies. Through this directory, the population will discover all the activities offered by Saint-Martin associations as well as their contact details. This tool, which is intended to be enriched, is divided into several themes: sports, cultural, youth, early childhood, environment, economic, social and prevention/risk/security associations. With 30 years of collaboration with associations, the Collectivity aims to perfect its support for associations in view of the needs (60 grant application files in 2019 for 170 files in 2022). The upcoming projects presented by the community life service will be detailed in a future edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-la-collectivite-publie-son-premier-annuaire-des-associations/