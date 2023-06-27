LOCAL LIFE: The first Local School-Company Committee deployed in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This Thursday, June 22, Harry Christophe, vice-rector, and Jeanne Rogers-Vanterpool, vice-president of the CCISM, signed the charter of the Local School-Business Committee (CLEE) of Saint-Martin.

Put in the study in the spring by Marie Martin, training officer and referent of the Orientation and Apprenticeship Point at the CCISM, the CLEE will be deployed from the next school year. During the signing of the charter, Marie Martin recalled the actions that the CLEE wishes to put in place: helping students to better understand the professional world, encouraging company employees to invest in the citizen reserve of National Education , better meet the needs of the professional world and set up a territorial animation of the School-Company relationship.

Present by video, Max Nelson, regional academic delegate for initial and continuing professional training, said he was very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​working with the CCISM and seeing a first CLEE develop in Saint-Martin in such a short time. for a project of this magnitude. Harry Christophe insisted on the importance of creating and maintaining a strong relationship between the school and the company by evoking the issues for social equity. Jeanne Rogers-Vanterpool for her part highlighted the actions of the CCISM to find lasting solutions to employment problems, particularly among young people. The CLEE system providing support for young people in their search for an internship will allow everyone to access the network and the professional environment. The CLEE Saint-Martin, supported by the CCISM, is made up of volunteer members and two co-facilitators Mrs Hanson, head of establishment representing National Education, and Mrs Montrésor, business manager representing the economic world. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-le-premier-comite-local-ecole-entreprise-deploye-a-saint-martin/