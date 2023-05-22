LOCAL LIFE: The Madtwoz Family association is organizing its general meeting on May 31 | FAXINFO

After a long absence, the Madtwoz Family association is organizing its ordinary general meeting on Wednesday, May 31 at 14:30 p.m. at the association's headquarters in Sandy-Ground.

The members of the association rely on a large audience to discuss the future of the association and its future actions.

The agenda:

1) Approval of the 2022 moral and financial report

2) Update and election of board members

3) Updating the amount of the contribution and the list of members

4) Presentation and vote for 2023 activities and projects

5) Vote on the 2023 provisional budget

Divers questions

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-lassociation-madtwoz-family-organise-son-assemblee-generale-le-31-mai-prochain/