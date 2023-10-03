LOCAL LIFE: The Marigot Sports Hall operational again | FAXINFO

This is good news for all sports enthusiasts in Saint-Martin! The Saint-Martin Community has just carried out the renovation of the basketball equipment on the sports area of ​​the Sports Hall at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium, in Marigot.

Numerous renovation works have been carried out, including a complete overhaul of the basketball goals with verification of the lifting, lowering and blocking systems, the refurbishment of all the motors to allow the equipment to be raised, and the replacement of the panels. and rings, the installation of new nets, new protections on all basketball backboards and the longitudinal and vertical alignment of the baskets with the lines of play.

The obligatory control tests before commissioning of the infrastructures were carried out using tests loaded with 320kg.

After these conclusive tests, the basketball platform is once again operational and open to schools and associations. _AF

