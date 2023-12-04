LOCAL LIFE: The Prefect announces the continuation of the construction project of the swimming learning pool at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

The “Club Nautique de Saint-Martin” association announced through the press last Thursday, November 30, that it abandoned its project to build a swimming pool at Sandy Ground. The prefect said he “took note of this decision of the association” in a press release.

The construction of a swimming pool at Sandy Ground has benefited for several months from strong support from the State, which materialized in the granting of a subsidy of 490 euros from the budget of the national sports agency », specifies Vincent Berton before adding “This project responds to an essential need for Saint-Martin: to have equipment allowing them to learn to swim, especially for the youngest. It also corresponds to the desire to re-establish local equipment and services in Sandy Ground, which could directly benefit the inhabitants of this district.”

The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands also indicates that “the project will continue and that the State will seek in the coming days, in conjunction with the community of Saint-Martin, the conditions under which this swimming pool can be built, in defining new methods of carrying the project”.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-le-prefet-annonce-la-poursuite-du-projet-de-construction-du-bassin-dapprentissage-de-la-natation-a-sandy-ground/