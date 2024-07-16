LOCAL LIFE: The slaughterhouse will reopen its doors in April 2025 | FAXINFO

Elie Touzet, director of the Public Establishment for Management and Operation of the Slaughterhouse (EGEA) and responsible for the blue economy and green growth, visited the slaughterhouse site on July 10, inviting the breeders to discover the new services to come.

The work, which began last February for a period of fourteen months, includes bringing the thermal insulation, plumbing, electricity and lighting up to standard. The budget of €1,7M also makes it possible to add an extension for the cutting and processing workshop. The objective of this work to bring the site into conformity and upgrade is to provide new services to breeders, such as the maturation of local meat, the promotion of the “5th district” and the treatment of blood for the manufacture of blood sausages. The facilities will allow four types of livestock (sheep, cattle, pigs, goats) to be processed by two technicians currently training in Paris and Guadeloupe, one to supervise slaughter and the other to assist operations. With rigorous monitoring by Valérie Fonrose, president of the EGEA, the slaughterhouse must be delivered in April 2025, in parallel with obtaining the new approval. Breeders are encouraged to contact the COM economic actors' aid and support service (see information) in order to register and benefit from public aid such as combined agricultural aid, provided that the animals are identified. _Vx

Info: 0590 29 56 21 – dev.eco@com-saint-martin.fr

