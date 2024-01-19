LOCAL LIFE: The Soroptimist club is organizing a carnival evening to raise funds | FAXINFO

On the occasion of Carnival 2024, the Soroptimist Club is organizing a carnival evening on Saturday February 3 at 19:30 p.m. at the Bridge Café during which a competition for the most beautiful costume will be chosen.

The funds collected from ticket sales will be donated to two associations on the island which work on a daily basis for women victims of violence.

The Soroptomist club counts on your support and generosity. It's for a good cause. Come many! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-le-club-soroptimist-organise-une-soiree-carnavalesque-pour-recolter-des-fonds/