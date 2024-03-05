LOCAL LIFE: Three social mediators and a socio-cultural facilitator deployed in Sandy-Ground as part of the CLSPD | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and its Security and Anti-Delinquency Council (CLSPD), chaired by Louis Mussington, are implementing actions in neighborhoods to promote public peace.

This local project began on February 5 at Sandy Ground. The four employees of the Community were well received by the residents of the neighborhood. Their role is to meet residents, particularly young people.

Their missions consist of securing the journeys of students who walk in the neighborhood to schools and monitoring the exit from classes.

The mediators also have the mission of building social ties with families. The objective is to create a solid relationship and then organize activities with children and parenting actions.

Another mission of these street actors: to listen to the population and report dysfunctions in terms of living conditions (roads, cleanliness, sanitation, neighborhood conflicts, etc.).

In conjunction with the Community Living Environment Delegation, road and sidewalk repair work is planned for the coming months.

They also have an advisory role for families and direct them on access to rights to the competent services and organizations.

During the month of March, the community's safety and prevention mission, through the “Collectivity at the heart of the neighborhoods” system, will organize a day dedicated to family sport in the presence of elected officials and in partnership with neighborhood associations.

Big up to Marc Mirande, local resident!

The CLSPD team would like to salute the commitment of young Marc Mirande, aged 22. While he is looking for a job as a storekeeper in the store, he devotes his free time to volunteering with young people on the Sandy Ground basketball court. A very good example of civic engagement. The Community is aware of the high expectations of the population and is doing everything it can to offer solutions to support and improve the living environment in Sandy Ground and other neighborhoods in need.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-trois-mediateurs-sociaux-et-une-animatrice-socioculturelle-deployes-a-sandy-ground-dans-le-cadre-du-clspd/