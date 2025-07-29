LOCAL LIFE / Transfer of Power: Rotary Sunset Honors Its Members and Draws Up Its New Roadmap | FAXINFO

At the beginning of July, the At the beginning of July, the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Sunset officially launched its Rotary year 2025-2026 during a friendly and musical ceremony at Ti Palm, in Orient Bay. In front of a hundred guests from both sides of the island, Outgoing President Franklyn Salomons passed the torch to his successor, Alex PierreA handover marked by unity, sharing and recognition.

For his first intervention, Alex Pierre, member of the Rotary for a decade, has defended a vision of service based on proximity and social impactHis motto, “Hands that help, hearts that touch, lives that change,” sets the tone for a year he hopes will be ambitious, with confirmed projects and others new, starting with the preparation and distribution of 100 maternity baskets to the island's hospitals. The new president called for “enhanced collaboration between community organizations such as the Rotaract and Rotary, Leos and Lions Clubs, toastmasters, and local government agencies on both sides of the island.”

Rewards

The ceremony also honored several members for their remarkable commitment. Six Paul Harris Fellows, highest individual recognition of Rotary, were inducted: Daniella Arrindell, Cheryl Dangleben York, Krystel Davis, Linaisa Mardenborough, Micheline Warner and the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina who declared: “This is not just recognition. It is a reminder of our collective power when we work together for the good of our people.”

The Assistant Governor Elisia Lake also greeted four Rotarians with a blue sapphire (additional donation of $1.000): the Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs Jr., Jason James, Jade Maccow and Alia Mathew-Young, as well as two Rotarians with two blue sapphires: Marilyn Clark-Waterfort and Magdiona Gumbs.

Table of Special Distinctions:

• Rotarian of the Year: Jamila Boirard

• Board Member of the Year: Magdiona Gumbs

• Friendliness Award: Alex Pierre

• Service Above Self Award: Kimberley Duzong

• Rising Star Award: Billy Jean-Baptiste

• Rookie of the Year: Krystel Davis

2025–2026 Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Sunset Board Members:

President: Alex Pierre

President-Elect: Jade Maccow

Vice President: Cheryl Dangleben York

Outgoing President: Franklyn Salomons

Secretary: Elisia Lake

Treasurer: Jaida Nisbett

Master of Ceremonies: Magdiona Gumbs

Rotary Foundation: Januaria Leonard

Club Administration: Marilyn Clark-Waterfort

Service Projects: Jamila Boirard

Well-being: Daniella Arrindell

Youth Service: Kimberley Duzong

Membership: Krystel Davis

Public Image: Kathy Africa

Fundraiser: Norrisa Anatol

Disaster Management/Environment: Jason James

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-passation-de-pouvoirs-le-rotary-sunset-honore-ses-membres-et-trace-sa-nouvelle-feuille-de-route/