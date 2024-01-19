LOCAL LIFE: Tuesdays in Grand-Case postponed | FAXINFO

In a press release published yesterday, Chantal Vernusse of Calypso Évent, organizer of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case, announces the postponement of the flagship event on the island of Saint-Martin: “We announce with regret that the official launch of the Tuesdays ( scheduled for this Tuesday, January 23, editor's note) must be postponed to a later date. We hope to get back to you as soon as possible.”

The 10 editions of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case are postponed for various reasons including the unfavorable weather forecast for next week and an unfinished budget. An emergency meeting was held between the organizing team and the Community of Saint-Martin in order to find a financial solution for the successful holding of this essential event which has existed for 21 years. Louis Mussington, president of the COM, has the desire to support and maintain the Tuesdays of Grand-Case, a desire shared by Chantal Vernusse if the necessary budget for a quality organization is allocated. The officials are meeting this Friday to look into the technical question, in order to be able to respond favorably to the request for a supplementary budget which will pass in committee on Tuesday, January 23 and will be put to a vote in the executive council. For the moment, the Tuesdays of Grand-Case are therefore postponed with an inauguration hoped for next Tuesday, January 30. To be continued… _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-mardis-de-grand-case-reportes/