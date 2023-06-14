LOCAL LIFE: Twelve trainees in “Development of Projects, Territories and Networks” training | FAXINFO

On Thursday June 8, eleven trainees presented their project to the press as part of their new DE JEPS DTR training which will end on November 17, 2023.

The training of the State Diploma of Youth, Popular Education and Sport Development of projects, Territories and networks (DE JEPS DTR) was set up on October 17, 2022 by the CREPS Antilles Guyane represented by the coordinator Françoise Germain and Cécile Lucidarme in partnership with Greta. Following a call for tenders from the Collectivité, this new level 5 Bac +2 training course was therefore launched 8 months ago at a cost of €15.360 per person (80% FSE) at a rate of 768 hours in the center of training and 654 hours in business. The diploma certifies skills allowing you to evolve as a coordinator of activities and projects, a profile particularly sought after by associations, companies and the Collectivity itself. The twelve trainees, including 9 job seekers and three employees, are currently on a work-study program in different structures on the island. During the press conference, eleven of them presented their project which will be implemented soon in order to validate two of the four credit units of the state diploma. In a second step, the trainees will have to submit an assessment of their project for complete validation of their training and obtain their diploma.

During this morning with the press, the eleven trainees did not lack passion in presenting their respective projects. Various projects will be described in our future editions to highlight this still too little-known professional diploma and to salute the efforts of the trainees. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-douze-stagiaires-en-formation-developpement-de-projets-territoires-et-reseaux/