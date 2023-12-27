LOCAL LIFE: White smoke tests planned at Oyster Pond to check the tightness of the sewerage network | FAXINFO

Let the residents of Oyster Pond rest assured, the white smoke (non-toxic) which will be released on December 27, 28 and 29 on the roads or elsewhere will only come from tests carried out by SAUR as part of the tightness control of the collective sanitation network.

Indeed, as part of its sanitation network control operations, SAUR is required to perform various tests in order to check the tightness of the pipes. These tests are essential to detect any leaks inside the pipes and to ensure their correct functioning.

During these tests which will take place every day from 7:30 a.m. to 14:30 p.m., all parking on the sanitation manholes will be prohibited and traffic will be alternated. These smoke tests have no impact on public health and contribute to improving health and preserving the environment. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-des-tests-a-la-fumee-blanche-prevus-a-oyster-pond-pour-verifier-letancheite-du-reseau-dassainissement/