LOCAL LIFE: Works at the administrative city of Concordia | FAXINFO

The Spatial Planning One-Stop Shop and the Town Planning Department have been temporarily relocated to the Les Créolines building in Marigot.

The services of the Délégation Cadre de Vie located in the premises of the administrative city of Concordia (annex of the Collectivity) are currently faced with the closure of the building for work.

To deal with this unforeseen event and ensure the continuity of public service, the Collectivity has decided to temporarily relocate the Single Window for Land Use Planning and the Town Planning Department in the "Les Créolines" building, located rue Félix Eboué in Marigot, from Wednesday July 19, 2023.

Registrants may make the following requests:

• Planning permissions,

• Authorization for Temporary Occupation of the Public Domain (AOT)

• Occupation of the 50 geometric steps

• All additional parts

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-travaux-a-la-cite-administrative-de-concordia/