LOCAL MISSION: Integration of young people from Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Local Mission and the Guadeloupe Prison Integration and Probation Service (SPIP) are strengthening their collaboration for the integration of young Saint-Martin residents placed under the supervision of the justice system.

The Local Mission, represented by its president Raphaël SANCHEZ, and the Prison Integration and Probation Service (SPIP), represented by its director Mrs. RAMBERT, formalize a partnership aimed at promoting the social and professional integration of young people monitored in the judicial framework, eligible for a home sentence adjustment, with a view to lasting integration.

This agreement is based on the shared desire to promote the social and professional inclusion of these young people in difficulty, by offering them personalized support. This is achieved through existing mechanisms: the ECJ (Youth Commitment Contract) for people under the control of justice in an open environment, and the PACEA (Contractualized Pathway for Support towards Employment and Autonomy) for young people in closed environments.

"This partnership illustrates our commitment to leaving no young person without a solution, whatever their situation. It also strengthens the bridges between the worlds of justice and integration," emphasizes Raphaël.

SANCHEZ, President of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin, who thanks the Local Mission of Guadeloupe for its support in assisting young people

Saint-Martinois in recent years.

Tailor-made support thanks to the Local Mission’s systems

• The Youth Commitment Contract (CEJ) is aimed at young people aged 16 to 25 without employment or training, with personalized, intensive and regular support from a reference advisor. It can be accompanied by a monthly allowance of up to €528. This system is used for young people monitored in an open environment.

• The PACEA (Contractualized Course

Support towards Employment and

Autonomy) is also aimed at young people aged 16 to 25. It allows for the development of a personalized integration path, with one-off financial support depending on the young person's situation and involvement. It will be used primarily for young people in closed environments.

Thanks to this collaboration, young people

identified and referred by the SPIP will benefit from comprehensive, individualized support coordinated by the Local Mission: access to employment, training, health,

mobility, etc. The objective is to create a framework of trust and to open up opportunities for them

concrete prospects for the future.

“Support for integration is an essential lever for preventing

recidivism. This partnership with the Mission Locale allows us to open up concrete prospects for the young people we support. It should be particularly effective in preparing young people for their release

Saint-Martin residents incarcerated in Guadeloupe penitentiary establishments,” says Ms. Nathalie RAMBERT, Functional Director of the SPIP of Guadeloupe.

The Saint-Martin Local Mission affirms its central role in the prevention of exclusion, and its involvement in

public policies in favor of

youth and social justice, in close collaboration with judicial institutions and local stakeholders.

