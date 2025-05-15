LOCAL MISSION: The job and training fair brings hope to young people | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning, the Local Mission of Saint-Martin organized the third edition of its Jobs and Training Fair. A busy morning open to all, dedicated to offering young people concrete keys to building their professional future.

“Today, the goal is for young people to be able directly access information on training courses that exist in the area, ask their questions, find out more, even if they are not registered with the Local Mission,” insisted Raphaël Sanchez, president of the organization which has 1300 young people registered.

Nearly twenty stakeholders, including local training centers, the army, the gendarmerie, and Greta, were on hand to present their offerings. The layout was designed so that visitors could compare offers. better understand the available routes et ask all their questions in one place. “We wanted to organize this edition earlier in the year, so that young people have time to prepare for their return to school from September,” added Raphaël Sanchez, emphasizing the importance of offering this type of exchange space at least once a year, in addition to similar initiatives such as Job Dating.

Among the visitors, an 18-year-old woman confided that she had come looking for answers to guide her careers in the hotel and restaurant industry. “Before, I felt lost, I didn't know where to go. Here, it's ideal: all the organizations are here, I can compare what they offer and It reassures me for the futureA testimony that fully illustrates the spirit of this day: every encounter can open a door. _Vx

